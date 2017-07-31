Police Revoke Gaston County Man’s License After DWI

Police have revoked the license of a Gaston County man who is accused of driving while impaired on several different occasions.

56-year-old James Clarence Mosteller of 106 Roy St in Gastonia was arrested just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday after police pulled him over with suspicions that he was driving under the influence. Officers performed the traffic stop near the intersection of Old York Road and Grier street and observed that Mosteller smelled strongly of alcohol and had empty beer cans on the floor of his vehicle. They also noticed that his eyes were red and glassed over and his speech was slurred.

When officers performed a breath test, the results showed a 0.14 alcohol content. Legal limits in North Carolina are not to exceed 0.08. Mosteller was then arrested and charged with DWI. Police say that Mosteller has been convicted in the past of four additional DWI’s, and his license has been permanently revoked as a consequence.

Mosteller was booked into Gaston County Jail with a $25,000 bond, and will be presented to a judge on Monday for a bond hearing. He was still in jail as of Monday morning due to failure to post bond.