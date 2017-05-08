Police Search for 8-Year-Old Daughter of Murdered Woman

Police in Bennettsville, South Carolina, 78 miles southeast of Charlotte, are searching for the 8-year-old daughter of a woman who was killed on Friday.

The 36-year-old Ella Lowery was found dead in her home at 656 Craig Circle in Bennettsville on Friday. Police in Marlboro County say that they have arrested 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright with the murder of the mother. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and was placed in jail where he was still located as of Sunday.

However, police are still involved in the search for 8-year-old Iyana Lowery. The young child was last seen at the same home where her mother was found dead. Police in Marlboro County have been conducting air searches as well as searching nearby houses for the girl.

Police have described Iyana as being 4 foot 2 inches, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair tied up in a ponytail. Photos of the girl were released in the hopes that she is recognized. Officers are asking everyone in nearby counties to watch for the child and to report any suspicious activity or other information to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.