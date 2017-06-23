Police Search For Charlotte Bank Robber

Police are investigating after a man robbed a bank in south Charlotte.

The bank in question was SunTrust Bank in the Park Road Shopping Center. The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Witnesses to the event said that the man entered the bank and came up to an employee. The suspect was carrying a weapon, and threatened employees with it while asking for money.

The suspect later left the bank with an unknown amount of money and then fled from the scene.

Investigators were able to find surveillance footage of the event and released pictures to the public in the hopes that someone might recognize him. He is described as being a black male standing at 6’2”-6’5” and weighing 250 pounds. At the time of the incident he was wearing black jeans, a long-sleeved white shirt, another white shirt tied around his face, and a Charlotte Hornets hat.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.