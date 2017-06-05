Police Search for Man Wanted for Breaking and Entering

Police are asking the public’s help as they search for a man wanted for breaking and entering.

The suspect is 18-year-old Malik Danthony Medley. According to police, Medley has been missing since June 3 when he cut off his electric monitor and fled. The suspect was last known to be in the 1300 block of Bethel Road in Charlotte.

Medley is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic device.

Police are now asking for help in locating the teenager, and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.