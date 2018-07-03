Police Search For Man Wanted For Unprovoked Attack on Child

Police are searching for a man who they say attacked a child without provocation this week.

The attack occurred on Friday night, according to police. The suspect was at First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte when he attacked a 12-year-old child.

Police are saying that they believe the attack was random, and that it was unprovoked.

Officers are now searching for the man, and ask anyone who sees him to contact police. They were able to obtain a photo of the man, and posted it on Twitter in the hopes that he would be recognized.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.