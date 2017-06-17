Police Search For Man Who Intruded, Fondled Woman

Police are searching for a man who is reported to have broken into the home of a woman and fondled her while she slept.

The incident happened early on Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m., the intruder broke into the house of a woman in the 1900 block of Slater Ridge Drive near Beatties Ford Road, approached her bed and fondled her. The woman woke up and screamed causing the man to run from the premises.

According to reports, another victim in the area reported a man peeping through the windows at them just hours after the first incident. This second incident occurred in Grass Run Court shortly before 6:30 a.m.

A third incident had been reported on Thursday in the 3800 block of Gold Nugget Court near Capps Hill Mine Road. A man had brought one of the victim’s chairs to a window and stood on it while peeping into the home.

As a result of the incidents, police presence has increased in the area and police are on the lookout for the suspect who is a thin black man around 25-30 years old standing at 6 feet tall. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.