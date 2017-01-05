Police Search for Men Responsible for 14 Year Old’s Death

Police are now looking for the two men who are responsible for the shooting and death of a 14 year old boy on Monday night.

Anthony Frazier, who had just celebrated his 14th birthday on December 24th, had been visiting with his aunt and uncle in Charlotte on Monday. The three had been driving in the car on the way to the house. As they pulled into the driveway they saw two men trying to break into the home. In an attempt to avoid a dangerous confrontation, they turned and tried to drive away from the two suspects. However, one of the men fired on the car as they drove away. The bullet came through the back window and struck Frazier.

Frazier’s aunt and uncle drove him to a nearby gas station for help. He was taken to the hospital, but he later died in the hospital as a result of the gunshot wounds.

The suspects are two young black men in their teens or early 20’s. Both were of a thin build, and one was wearing a grey hoodie while the other was wearing a dark hoodie.

Police ask anyone who remembers seeing the two men or who have any other information, to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information regarding this case.

Anthony Frazier was the son of a police officer, Daniel Frazier, in Kannapolis. The family, as well as the Kannapolis Police Department, and students and teachers at Kannapolis Middle School are shocked and grieved at the passing of a boy they described as being a friend to everyone.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the bereaved family, and there will be a vigil for the boy at Kannapolis Middle School on Thursday evening at 6:00.