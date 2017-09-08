Police Search For Missing 90-Year-Old Man

Police are asking for assistance in the search for a 90-year-old man.

Police identified the elderly man as Joseph Rand. The man was last seen leaving his home in a blue 2008 Saturn Aura sedan. His home is located in south Charlotte on Windsor Drive, according to police. The license plate number of the car is WRA 1854 and he may be accompanied by his dog, a black and white Terrier named Buddy.

CMPD say that the man may be suffering from cognitive issues and is therefore likely in danger.

Rand was described as being a 90-year-old white male with white hair and glasses, standing at six feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Rand or who has seen him is asked to call 911 or 704-334-1600.