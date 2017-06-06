Police Search for Missing Bessemer City Teen

Police are searching for a girl who has been missing from Bessemer City since May, and are now asking the public for help.

15-year-old Dessee Lowery has been missing since the morning of May 24. According to police, Lowery was dropped off for school that morning at Bessemer City High School, but did not go to any of her classes that day.

Reports indicate that Lowery is most likely a runaway, and police have said that she has spoken over the phone with her mother but is refusing to come home. Police also said that the girl was living with friends at a home on Joe Cloninger Road in Dallas, North Carolina, before her disappearance.

Police have been unable to successfully contact the teen, and ask anyone with information on the teen’s disappearance to contact local police, or call 911. Lowrey is described as being 5’5”, 250 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes. She is a white female with piercings on her nose and tongue.