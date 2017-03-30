Police Search for Missing Charlotte Teen

Police are asking for help after a Charlotte teenager has gone missing.

Police say that the missing child is 15-year-old Noelia Cortez. She was last seen on Monday at a home that is in the 1500 block of Tirano Court.

Although police do not know what Cortez was wearing at the time of her disappearance, they released a photo of the girl as well as a description. Cortez is described as being an African-American female with dark black eyes and brown hair. The teenager is 5’5” and weighs 125 pounds.

Members of the CMPD have asked anyone who may have seen her or who has any information regarding her disappearance to call 911, or reach police at 704-432-8477.