Police Search for Missing Charlotte Teenager

Police are searching after a teenager has gone missing from south Charlotte this week.

The family of 16-year-old Nathan Ward Kocmond reported the teenage boy missing on Monday after he failed to arrive at a scheduled meeting. Kocmond was also not responding to repeated phone calls on his cell phone, which was turned off.

CMPD have reported that the teenager was last seen at his home in Kennington Court at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Kocmond was wearing a green Led Zeppelin t-shirt as well as black and red Adidas shorts when he was last seen.

Police are asking for help in searching for the teen. They say he is driving a silver 2011 Honda CRV with NC license plate PAH-3753, and is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, and standing at 5’11”.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.