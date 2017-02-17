Police Search for Missing Lincoln County Teenager

Relatives and police are now asking for help in finding a teenager who is missing from Lincoln County.

The teenager is 18-year-old Tamara Louise Stansford. She has been missing for week, and her relatives are now desperate for the public’s help. According to reports, Stansford was last seen a week ago on February 10 at her home. Police did not describe what she had been wearing at the time, but she is described as being a black woman, weighing 175 pounds, and standing at 5-foot-2-inches with brown hair that has red highlights.

Police say that it is possible that Stansford may be in Charlotte. Anyone who knows any information regarding Stansford’s location is asked to call 704-732-9050.