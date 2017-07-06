Police Search For Missing Man in Lancaster County

A missing Lancaster County man is being sought for by police.

The man, 22-year-old Jerell White, was reported missing on Wednesday July 5th. According to police reports, he was last seen on Wednesday morning at approximately 1:00 a.m. He was seen at this time at a location in the 4000 block of Pleasant Road in Lancaster.

Police say that missing individual is a black man who stands at 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds. White was last seen wearing a green and yellow soccer jersey.

Officers are asking the public to keep an eye out for the man and to immediately contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 if he is spotted.