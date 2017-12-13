Police Search For Possible Witnesses in 7-Eleven Killing

Police are asking for help in searching for five people that may have been witnesses in the 7-Eleven killing earlier this month.

The homicide investigation began after 55-year-old Khaled Mohamade Elmerkabaoui was found shot to death inside a 7-Eleven on Westinghouse Boulevard on December 9. According to reports, the victim was an employee of the convenience store.

In the course of investigations, police have been attempting to identify the five individuals seen in surveillance photos near the time of the incident. The five people have been officially listed as witnesses, and not as suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the witnesses or the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.