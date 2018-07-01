Police Search For Road Rage Suspect

Police in Charlotte are searching for a road rage suspect after an incident ending in a shooting on I-77.

The victim reported that he was driving northbound on I-77 near exit 6A when he was cut off by a white Hyundai. The suspect became more and more irate, changing speeds, and rolling his window down. The suspect then brought the car to the side of the victim’s vehicle and pulled out a gun, pointing it straight at the victim.

The victim protected himself by turning his body and the wheel of the car, doing so just in time to hear shots ring out. Bullets struck the car in three places, including the door, cab, and trailer. The man was not injured in the shooting.

Police are now searching for the suspect in this incident, and are eager to get him off of the streets during the busy holiday weekend.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.