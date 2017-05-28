Police Search for Salisbury Shooting Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in Salisbury on Saturday night.

The shooting incident occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. Police reported that they had received a call reporting gunshots at an apartment on Ellis Street. Police arrived at 503 N. Ellis Street to find one victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Timothy Grady of Greensboro. Initial investigations determined that the home belongs to 31-year-old Frankie Eugene Cox Jr. who is now suspected of murdering Grady. Police believe that the victim was known to the suspect.

Police issued a warrant against Cox for the murder of Grady and are now asking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect who they described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.