Police Search for Suspect After Carjacking

Police are now searching for a suspect who is now on the run after a carjacking and police chase.

The police chase occurred after officers attempted to pull over a stolen car that they had located at the intersection of Pence Road and Harrisburg Road. The car had been stolen in a carjacking incident in the 10700 block of Providence Road.

After the suspect driving the car refused to stop, police initiated a chase. The chase lasted until the intersection of Harrisburg Road and Parkton Road where the suspect struck another car and then fled from the scene brandishing a firearm.

Two other people were found in the vehicle and were initially arrested. However, police later determined that they had gotten a ride from the suspect without knowing that the suspect had stolen the vehicle. Police later released the individuals.

CMDP is now searching for the suspect, and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.