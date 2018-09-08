Police Search For Suspect After Deadly Fort Mill Shooting

Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that resulted in the death of one person.

Officers were called to the scene on Friday afternoon after shots had been fired at a location on Sanders Street east of downtown near Tom Hall Street. According to reports, a fight had broken out near the area leading to the gunfire at around 4:40 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as a light skinned black male with a tattoo on his cheek, fled the scene on foot shortly after the shooting. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident.

Police investigated the scene and surrounding areas on Friday afternoon, including areas around the nearby Walmart and areas on both sides of Tom Hall Street.

Sanders street was closed near the area of the shooting while investigations took place.