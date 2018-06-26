Police Search For Suspect in Fatal May Shooting

Police are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting in uptown Charlotte last month.

The shooting took place on May 21 in the 900 block of North Tyron Street. According to reports, officers arrived on the scene to find 39-year-old Shalamar Venable suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds to her head.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting as 32-year-old Santario Miller. Officers say that the victim and suspect knew each other and that the gunfire appears to have been a result of an argument.

Miller is now on the run, and police say that he was last seen in Lancaster, South Carolina. He is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on the suspect, or anyone who sees him is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The suspect is armed and dangerous.