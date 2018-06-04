Police Search For Suspect in Fatal Steele Creek Shooting

Police are searching for a suspect that is connected with a fatal shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 14300 block of Carolina Forest Road on Sunday night at around 10:30 p.m. after shots had been fired into the residence. While police with the CMPD were investigating the shooting, more shots were heard.

Police on the scene found 18-year-old Terale Claridy-Vaught lying on the street at a location near Erwin Road and Steele Creek Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations and a manhunt began after the incident. After late night searches of the area with a helicopter, K-9, and police presence, police announced that they no longer believed the suspect to be in the area.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, and no arrests have been made in the case.