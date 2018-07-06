Police Search For Suspect in Indecent Exposure Cases

Police are searching for the suspect of several indecent exposure cases in the Charlotte area in the past week.

Police were called to the York Ridge Shopping Center on Tuesday afternoon near the Jersey Mike’s when a woman called to say that a man had approached her vehicle while she sat inside. The suspect then exposed himself to her and began touching himself before attempting to force his way inside the vehicle. He then fled the scene in his vehicle.

A second incident occurred on Wednesday at the Ballantyne Commons. The victim in the case described a similar incident, saying the man came up to her in the parking lot, exposed himself, and touched himself.

Police have not said whether they suspect the two cases to be related. In the first case, they are looking for a black male in his 20s or 30s possibly driving a blue Kia.

Officers are asking anyone with information on either of these cases to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.