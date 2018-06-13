Police Search For Suspect in June 8 Shooting

Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in a shooting on June 8.

The incident took place while two vehicles were traveling in the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive. The vehicles were side by side, and going at a slow speed, when one of the divers took out a gun and fired shots across to the other car.

The suspect and victim were at 925 Eastway Drive when the shooting occurred.

The victim, who was identified as Luis Ricardo Hernandez-Sesate, received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators were able to retrieve surveillance footage of the suspect’s vehicle, and are now hoping that it will be recognized. The vehicle is a silver Honda that may have a missing or damaged side view mirror on the passenger side of the car. The vehicle also has a sunroof.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips leading to an arrest may be compensated up to $1,000.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and are speaking with witnesses to the shooting.