Police Search for Suspect in Kings Mountain Bank Robbery

Police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery in Kings Mountain.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at 300 W. Mountain Street.According to reports, the suspect arrived at the bank just before 1:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Ozarks. He appeared to be armed, and robbed the bank before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police arrived and began interviewing witnesses and employees of the bank. Investigators are attempting to get a description of the man as well as solidify details about the incident.

Further details of the crime have yet to be released, but police say they will hopefully be able to release surveillance photos of the suspect later on Thursday.