Police Search For Suspect In Robbery and Sexual Assault Case

Police are searching for the suspect in a robbery and sexual assault case that occurred in Charlotte this week.

The incident happened in northwest Charlotte early on Wednesday morning. According to police reports, the 40-year-old victim was in her apartment home on Regal Estate Lane when an unknown suspect entered the home at approximately 2:40 a.m. and pulled out a gun to threaten her.

The suspect sexually assaulted the woman and robbed her of several possessions including a designer purse, cash, and her laptop computer. During the struggle the woman’s bedroom door was damaged.

Police are now looking into the possibility that this and another attempted sexual assault earlier in November are connected. No proof yet exists that the crimes were perpetrated by the same person, but police say that only 10-15% of sexual assaults are committed by a complete stranger which lends similarity to the cases.

In the meantime, CMPD is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects of these two crimes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.