Police Search For Suspect in Rock Hill Purse Snatching Incident

Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly snatched the purse from off the shoulder of a Walmart employee as she left work on Wednesday night.

The victim told police that she had been leaving work just after 11:30 p.m. when a man wearing a camouflage mask approached her. The man came up behind her, grabbed her, pushed her, and then stole her purse. The suspect then fled the scene and jumped into a burgundy car with a broken tail light and tinted windows that was waiting for him nearby.

In total, the thief made away with credit cards, an $800 iPhone, and various other items that were in the purse at the time. Officers later found the phone at a nearby intersection, but it had been destroyed.

Rock Hill Police are now conducting investigations to try to find the man responsible for the crime as well as the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle. They have been interviewing witnesses and were also able to get a picture of the suspect’s getaway car. However, no arrests have yet been made in connection to the incident.