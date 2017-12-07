Police Search For Suspect in Serial Armed Robberies

Police are searching for the suspect connected to a series of armed robberies around Charlotte.

Authorities linked the robberies together following the most recent of the incidents that occurred at a Starbucks on Providence Road on Tuesday night. Other businesses have been robbed by the same suspect over the past three weeks leading police on an urgent investigation.

The businesses robbed included a Smoothie King on Prosperity Church Road, a Dairy Queen on Prosperity Church Road as well as others.

No injuries were reported during any of the incidents.

Police have released photos of the suspect they believe is behind all six of the incidents that have occurred since mid-November. The pictures are released in hopes that someone recognizes the man and comes forward.

The suspect was described as being a white male in his early 30’s. The man stands at around 5’10” and appears to be either bald or having very short hair and has a muscular build. The suspect wore different clothing at each robbery, but was often seen wearing a dark baseball cap.

Anyone who sees the suspect or who has any further information regarding the suspect or the incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.