Police Search For Suspect in South Charlotte Hit and Run

Police say they are actively searching for the suspect who was involved in a hit and run crash on Sunday morning in south Charlotte.

According to police, the accident occurred at the intersection of Park Road and Selwyn Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The suspect drove their vehicle through a red light at the intersection and struck the victims car causing minor injuries to the victim and severe damage to the vehicle.

The suspect then fled the scene. Police have not yet released information regarding the suspect’s identy or vehicle, but anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.