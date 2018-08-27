Police Search for Suspect in Uptown Hit and Run

Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a fatal hit and run in uptown Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the 3600 block of North Graham Street. A pedestrian was standing to the north of the intersection between North Graham Street and Toal Street when he was struck by a green1990s Ford Ranger pickup truck.

After striking the pedestrian, the truck sped away from the scene in direction of uptown Charlotte.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Matthew Alan Midkiff. Witnesses to the incident said that he had been standing in the right lane and was not wearing reflective clothing. He was found lying in the street when police arrived, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe speed to be a factor, but it is unknown at this time whether alcohol was a factor on the part of the suspect or the victim.

The incident continues to be investigated, and police ask anyone with information on the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.