Police Search for Suspect Who Robbed Two Elderly Women at Gunpoint

Police in Gaston County are searching for a suspect after he robbed two elderly women at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on March 21st, and police say that the suspect has still not been caught. At approximately 10:45 p.m., surveillance footage shows two grandmothers in the basement of their home talking to one another. Video footage then showing two suspects approach the house at a job, and enter the scene. One of the suspects was seen pointing a gun at the two victims. The man approached 71-year-old Jerry Shepherd, held the gun to her head, and knocked her to the ground. He then picked her up and threw her.

The suspect then stole $2,000 and her cell phone before fleeing the scene.

Police are now searching for the man who held the gun to the woman’s head, and are asking anyone with information to call the detective on the case, Detective Sumner, at 704-886-3383.