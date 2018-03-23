Police Search For Suspects After Waffle House Robbery

Police are searching for suspects after they robbed a Waffle House.

The incident occurred in York County at the Waffle House on Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie. According to police reports, two suspects entered the establishment a demanded property.

During the course of the robbery, one of the suspects went behind the counter and approached an employee. He then shoved the employee to the ground and assaulted him. The two suspects fled the store in a getaway vehicle that was described as a silver four-door sedan.

Police have released descriptions and photos of the suspects in the hopes of apprehending them. They were described as being two white males, one of which was wearing a black hoodie and a goatee with the hood up on the sweatshirt. The other was wearing a dark ball cap and a black jacket.

Investigations are taking place, and police ask anyone with information to contact York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.