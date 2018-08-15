Police Search For Suspects in Church Van Theft

Police are searching for suspects after they stole a church van, and attempted to steal another.

The theft and attempted theft occurred on August 8 at around 2:00 a.m. According to police reports, the first van was stolen from the Calvary Baptist Church located on Griggs Road. The van was described as being a 13-passenger van with “Safety Van” written on the sides, a blue stripe, and license plate number SC AGI440.

Suspects tried to steal another van from Clover Church of God on Filbert Highway just outside Clover. Video surveillance footage showed two suspects enter the church parking lot in a truck. One of the individuals broke into the van while the other stayed in the truck, presumably as a lookout.

The suspects dismantled the steering column, but were unable to steal the van.

Police believe the two incidents are related, and are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers or the local police department if the van is recognized. If anyone has any information they can contact York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.