Police Search For Suspects in Thursday Morning Kidnapping

Police are searching for the suspects that kidnapped a woman from her Myers Park home while her son was asleep in the other room.

According to reports, three men broke into a home in the area and threatened and robbed the 38-year-old mother who was a resident of the home. They stole an engagement ring, a wedding ring, an iPhone, a GoPro and cash. They then forced the mother to drive them to a nearby ATM. The victim’s 12-year-old son was asleep in the room during the whole incident.

The woman was later returned safely and had not suffered any injuries.

Neighbors in the area were on the way to the gym on Thursday morning at around 5:00 a.m. when they noticed a strange car that seemed out of place. When they returned home, the area was covered in police vehicles. The strange car is now believed to have belonged to the suspects.

Police are on the lookout for the vehicle and the three suspects. They report that they are looking for a green or purple four door car from the 90s.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.