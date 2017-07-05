Police Search for Teen Suspect in Kannapolis Shooting

The search continues to locate a teen who is believed to be involved with a shooting in Cabarrus County Tuesday morning. Antonio Dewayne Davis, 18, is suspected by authorities to have participated in the shooting that occurred late at night near the Westgreen Apartments in Kannapolis.

The Kannapolis Police Department has charged Davis with assault with a deadly weapon, first degree burglary, and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. Authorities have not released any information regarding the state of victims of the crime.

Police are asking the public to contact 704-920-4000 if they have information regarding the location of Davis. Information that leads to arrest can qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Members of the public can also submit tips to Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by email at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by phone at 704-93CRIME (704-932-7463).

A photo of the suspect has been released, but authorities would like to note that it is from two years ago.