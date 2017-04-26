Police Searching for November Charlotte Killing Suspect

Police say they have identified the suspect of a November killing, and are now actively searching for him.

26-year-old Jadarius Irving McCall is accused of killing 33-year-old Deon Davis on November 11. According to reports, Davis had been gunned down by McCall while inside his vehicle in the 2800 block of West Boulevard. Reports indicated that a woman was also in the vehicle at the time and sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to her hand. The woman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant is now out for the arrest of McCall, and police say that he is armed and dangerous. He should not be approached and they ask anyone with information to call 911.