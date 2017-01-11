Police Searching For Suspect in Bank Robbery

Police say that they are now searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Huntersville, North Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect entered First Citizens Bank, in the 16800 block of Statesville Road, just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. He demanded money, and left the bank with cash in hand. Police have not announced how much money was stolen.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a tan Carhart jacket, a black and white baseball cap, sunglasses, and a blue and white button up shirt. He is a white male of slender build.

Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Huntersville Police.