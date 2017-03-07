Police Searching for Woman who Removed Digital Monitoring Device

CMPD is on the hunt for a woman who removed her digital monitoring device and then fled.

According to reports, Lara-Ella Catherine Snyder, age 23, was last seen in Charlotte at 3031 Lasalle Street a week before she turned 23. At this time, she removed the monitoring device that the court had ordered her to wear.

Snyder is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon with an intent to kill, discharging firearm into occupied property, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police describe the woman as being 5 feet 2 inches and 110 pounds, and have asked anyone who sees her to call the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, and press option 3, or to call 911.