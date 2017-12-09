Police Seek Men Who Exposed Themselves at Local Businesses

Police are advising caution to shoppers after a men exposed themselves at local businesses this week.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday at SouthPark Mall. According to police, two Dillard’s employees were approached by a man who then exposed himself. Police were called to the scene shortly afterward, but no arrests have been made.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart on North Tyron Street. At approximately 3:00 p.m. another man exposed himself to a child.

Police say that criminals often use the heavy shopping of the holidays to take advantage of shoppers and employees. Because of this, Charlotte police are advising everyone to keep a closer eye on their surroundings as they go about seasonal shopping and to be aware of who and what is around them.

Arrests have not been been made in either case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.