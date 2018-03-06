Police Seek Second Suspect in Fort Mill Burglary

Police are seeking a second suspect after a burglary in Fort Mill.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday. It began after police noticed a suspicious car leaving a car lot that adjacent to a gun store that police were checking. At around 1:20 a.m., officers observed the vehicle was leaving the lot and had the license plate covered with paper.

Police began to follow the vehicle, and initiated a pursuit when the driver of the vehicle would not pull over. During the chase, a passenger in the vehicle jumped out of the car and fled.

The chase lasted through several Fort Mill streets before the suspect’s vehicle stopped, and the man inside was arrested. Police retrieved bolt cutters from the vehicle.

Police later discovered that entry had been forced into the car lot, and it had been burglarized.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Dequayvius Denzel Berry. The suspect was charged with burglary, conspiracy, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of burglary tools, and driving with an incorrectly displayed license plate. He was put into custody with a bond of $28,150.

Police are now searching for the second suspect who fled the vehicle during the chase. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.