Police Seize Drugs, Large Amount of Cash in Charlotte Drug Bust

Police in Charlotte have seized drugs, firearms, and large amounts of cash in a drug bust that occurred this week.

The items were seized after an investigation which led to the discovery. The suspect, 36-year-old Denard Burns Guy, was found in possession of a half-pound of heroin, one pound of marijuana, one half-ounce of what police believed to be fentanyl, seven guns, and $15,000 cash.

Police arrested the suspect who is being charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to sell and/or distrubute cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

After his arrest, Guy was place into custody in Mecklenburg County Jail.