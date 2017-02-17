Police Set Up Traffic Safety Checkpoint, Charged Dozens of People

A checkpoint that was opened by police on Thursday night resulted in three dozen people being charged.

The checkpoint was opened on Brookshire Boulevard with the hopes of catching people who were driving unsafely. The goal was to watch for drivers who were driving under the influence, driving without valid drivers’ licenses, and other infractions.

Many cars were stopped during the hours between Thursday evening and 3:30 in the morning on Friday, and CMPD reported that 33 people had been charged with various different infractions. According to police, six of these were charged with DWI. Others were charged for driving with open containers, and driving with a suspended license, along with various other citations.

Police closed down the checkpoint in the early hours of Friday morning.