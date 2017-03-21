Police Warn Public After Card Skimmer Found in Rock Hill

Police are warning card and account holders after a card skimmer was found at a local ATM in Rock Hill.

Police reported that the skimmer was found before it was able to compromise any cards. The credit union where the skimmer was discovered was associated with ArrowPointe Credit Union. It had been placed on an ATM on Celanese Road right next to Home Depot. Members of the credit union said that they have recently put in place additional security so as to catch tampering attempts more quickly. Machines are being monitored on a continual basis to prevent information and money theft. Thankfully the added security was successful during this incident.

Members of ArrowPointe Credit Union contacted police immediately after the discovery, and are now working with officers to try to apprehend the individual responsible for the crime. Police say that surveillance footage of the area is available and that it is now being reviewed in an attempt to find the criminal.

Officers warned the public to be on the lookout for these devices as well. One tip they gave users is to give the scanners a quick shake before using them as the skimmers are not usually attached very securely. They said that the public should report anything on the machines that looks suspicious, and to always check bank accounts for any unusual activity.