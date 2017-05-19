Possible Carjacking Leads to Police Chase

Three people were arrested after a possible carjacking led to a police chase on I-77.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening. According to police, the three individuals were suspects of a robbery that had taken place in Charlotte. Police initiated the chase near Clanton Road on I-77, chasing them for approximately 4 miles before the suspects lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a patrole car near mile marker 65.

After the crash, the male suspect fled the scene while police arrested the two female suspects. Officers were later able to apprehend the third suspect using K9 units.

All three were then taken into custody. Police have not yet released the identities of these three suspects, or what armed robbery incident they were involved in before the chase.