“Possible Mass Casualty” Prevented at Forest Hills High School

Authorities are unnerved after a high school student in Union County was found with knives, fireworks, flammable liquid, a dismantled shotgun shell, and a hit list in his backpack on Tuesday.

Police in Union County made the discovery after an agency in Canada discovered violent hints and threats by the student about an attack at Forest Hills High School that was being planned for Tuesday. Canadian Law Enforcement immediately tipped off the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. One of the school’s resource officers obtained the backpack and found the knives, hit list, and other objects.

The student, who was not identified due to his age, was apprehended. Police say that criminal charges are pending.

After finding the hit list, Union County Schools notified the students who had been on the list.

Officers, teachers, and parents are grateful for the teamwork of deputies, the SBI, and the school resource officer, that went into preventing what Sheriff Eddie Cathey called a “possible mass casualty.”