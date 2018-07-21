Previous Sex Offender Nabbed Again After Sending Nudes to Undercover Officer

A previous sex offender from York County has been arrested again after he sent nude photos to an undercover officer posing as a teen girl.

27-year-old Robert Michael Shipman thought that he was sending the photos to a 16-year-old girl in Arizona. The pictures were sent through Instagram where they were received instead by an officer with the Conway Police Department in Arkansas.

After the officer received the photos, Arkansas police notified York County police who immediately began an investigation through the S.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During investigations, police got a warrant to search Shipman’s home on Austin Drive. During the search they turned up a computer and other devices that had child pornography photos saved to them. Investigations revealed that Shipman had both send and received nude photos.

Deputies with the York County police arrested Shipman and charged him with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of pornography to a minor. He was booked into the York County Jail with no bond.

Reports indicate that Shipman has been registered as a sex offender since 2017. He was convicted in 2012 of other charges including two counts of criminal sexual conduct against a minor and burglary. He was sentenced to10 years for these crimes.