Property Damaged in North Charlotte Shooting

Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in north Charlotte on Friday morning.

The shooting took place at around 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of Tanager Park Drive and Statesville road. According to police, the shots were fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area.

During the shooting, two vehicles and multiple homes were struck by gunfire, causing damage. No one was struck by bullets, but one individual was struck by debris from an item that was hit with gunfire.

Police were on scene investigating the shooting on Friday morning, but have not yet made any arrests. No suspects have been identified.