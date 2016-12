A Pineville apartment went up in flames on Thursday morning, Medic said.

All residents were able to escape safely from the blaze, which began at the Willow Ridge Apartments in the 9400 block of Willow Ridge Road around 11:30 a.m. Two firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion, according to Pineville Assistant Fire Chief Jason Klemowicz.

There were eight units destroyed. The fire is under investigation by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office.