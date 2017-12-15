Reward Offered for Information in 7-Eleven Killing

A reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the recent 7-Eleven killing.

The reward has been offered after 55-year-old Khaled Mohamed Elmerkabaoui was found shot to death at a southwest Charlotte 7-Eleven. The incident occurred on December 9 at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Westinghouse Boulevard. The victim was an employee of the convenience store.

Members of the CMPD recently released photos of five witnesses that they are hoping to speak with for information in connection to the crime. On Thursday evening, police also released a photo of the suspect who was wearing a red and black coat with the hood over the head and a red mask.

Police are seeking the five witnesses in the photo as well as information relating to the suspect. 7-Eleven is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information and Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward bringing the total to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.