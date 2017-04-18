Road Rage Case Leaves One Man Seriously Injured

One man was seriously injured after being assaulted by a man who was overcome with road rage on the night before Easter.

The incident occurred in uptown Charlotte on Saturday night. According to reports, the victim, Russell Carlile, was in the car with his wife on their way home to Midland after a visit with their grandchildren. The wife was driving near the intersection of 5th and Tyron. As the woman approached the intersection, she accidentally made an incorrect turn. While Carlile’s wife was attempting to correct her mistake and turn the car back around, the victim noticed a very angry man in a black sedan approaching them with his vehicle.

The suspect used his vehicle to charge the silver truck that was being driven by the victim’s wife. He then exited his sedan and began shouting at the two occupants of the car. Carlile exited the vehicle in order to better understand what the man was shouting about. Upon exiting, he was struck by the suspect, and was immediately knocked out.

Carlile received four broken ribs and a black eye from the assault, and was taken to the hospital, still unconscious, on a stretcher after the incident. The man was given a neck brace, and was told that it would take several months for the ribs to fully heal.

Witnesses to the incident said that, after assaulting the victim, the suspect fled in his black sedan, driving south along Tyron Street.

Police say that they have not made any arrests, and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.