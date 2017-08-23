Robbery Suspect Killed by Security Guard at East Charlotte Sweepstakes

One of the suspects of an attempted robbery is dead after being shot by a security guard at a Sweepstakes business in east Charlotte.

According to police, the incident began when 32-year-old Julian Anthony Harris and another suspect entered the Sweepstakes in the 5600 block of Albemarle Road shortly after midnight with the intent of robbing it. Both suspects were armed with guns as they burst into the business, threatening both employees and customers and telling them to get on the ground.

Security guards were present on the scene at the time of the incident. During the attempted robbery, Harris pointed his gun at an employee of the Sweepstakes, and one of the security guards took action, firing his weapon at the suspect.

The second suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Officers have not yet apprehended the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.