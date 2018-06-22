Rock Hill Father Shot at Home Occupied by His Three-Year-Old Daughter

Police have arrested a man in Rock Hill after he shot at a home that was occupied by his 3-year-old daughter.

The incident took place on May 15 in the 800 block of Crawford Road in Rock Hill. According to reports, a suspect drove by the area in a gray colored Dodge Charger. A victim in the case was working on a vehicle outside the home when the suspect drove by and began firing shots. The victim ran inside the home to take cover.

The child and one other person were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police reported that there were no injuries in connection with the case. The shots left damage to the home and various items outside the home.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Marcus Antonio McIntyre. The suspect was charged on Wednesday and booked into York County Jail with no bond. He was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.